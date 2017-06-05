Dr Pepper Snapple Group

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Larry D. Young
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Food, Beverages & Tobacco
Industry
Beverages
HQ Location
Plano, TX
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
9
Employees
20,000
