Since it agreed to acquire rival DuPont in 2015—and then break apart into three separate, publicly traded companies—Dow has been a whir of activity. In March the European Union approved the proposed merger, but with significant adjustments. Both companies have agreed to divest key businesses to ensure that the deal doesn’t impede price competition in the broader marketplace; DuPont has agreed to sell its pesticide businesses and almost the entirety of its R&D operation. But as the new Dow moves closer to its debut, the current one recently announced 17 consecutive quarters of year-over- year operating earnings per share growth and an operating EBITDA of $9.8 billion, an all-time high. The company’s 2016 annual report boasted another record: 754 U.S. patent grants. Moving forward, Dow plans to focus on agriculture, material science, and the production and sale of specialty products.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Andrew N. Liveris
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Chemicals
Industry
Chemicals
HQ Location
Midland, MI
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
56,000
#187
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Dow Chemical
A simpler system will benefit everyone, but not on every line item
ChemChina’s acquisition of ag-tech giant Syngenta could change food costs worldwide.
Three Cabinet heads were asked to "set aside" government study findings.
It's one of a trio of mega mergers that will redraw the agrochemicals industry.
According to many economists — but they've been wrong before.