The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

62

Dow Chemical

DOW
 

Since it agreed to acquire rival DuPont in 2015—and then break apart into three separate, publicly traded companies—Dow has been a whir of activity. In March the European Union approved the proposed merger, but with significant adjustments. Both companies have agreed to divest key businesses to ensure that the deal doesn’t impede price competition in the broader marketplace; DuPont has agreed to sell its pesticide businesses and almost the entirety of its R&D operation. But as the new Dow moves closer to its debut, the current one recently announced 17 consecutive quarters of year-over- year operating earnings per share growth and an operating EBITDA of $9.8 billion, an all-time high. The company’s 2016 annual report boasted another record: 754 U.S. patent grants. Moving forward, Dow plans to focus on agriculture, material science, and the production and sale of specialty products.

CEO

Andrew N. Liveris

CEO Title

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Sector

Chemicals

Industry

Chemicals

HQ Location

Midland, MI

Website

www.dow.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

23

Employees

56,000

Profile provided by S&P Global.
Dow Chemical is also featured in these fortune lists

#187

Global 500

Dow Chemical: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$48,158-1.3%
Profits ($M)$4,318.0-43.8%
Assets ($M)$79,511
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$25,987
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$77,460
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues9.0%
Profits as % of Assets5.4%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity16.6%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)3.52
EPS % Change (from 2015)-42.8%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)11.4%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)-0.8%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)15.3%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)18.8%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)7.5%
News about Dow Chemical

Business Needs to Get Its Tax Act Together

A simpler system will benefit everyone, but not on every line item

Read More →
Inside China’s $43 Billion Bid for Food Security

ChemChina’s acquisition of ag-tech giant Syngenta could change food costs worldwide.

Read More →
Dow Chemical Asks Trump Officials to Ignore Damning Pesticide Reports

Three Cabinet heads were asked to "set aside" government study findings.

Read More →
EU Antitrust Regulators Just Cleared the $130 Billion Dow, DuPont merger

It's one of a trio of mega mergers that will redraw the agrochemicals industry.

Read More →
The Border Adjustment Tax May Have Zero Effect on American Companies

According to many economists — but they've been wrong before.

Read More →
