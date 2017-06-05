Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Thomas F. Farrell II
CEO Title
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Energy
Industry
Utilities: Gas and Electric
HQ Location
Richmond, VA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
16,200
Changed name from Dominion Resources, May 10, 2017.Profile provided by S&P Global.
News about Dominion Energy
Power Producer Dominion to Buy Questar for $4.4 Billion
Deal is latest in a run of energy mergers.
The biggest barrier to Apple and Google's clean power plans: Utilities
Tech companies that want to use clean energy in their data centers are facing obstacles from utilities, particularly in states where coal is king.
