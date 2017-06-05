HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

52

Disney

DIS
 

The Force is still very much strong with Disney. Despite continued worries over at sports flagship network ESPN (as well as fears over cord-cutting across the media industry), the Mouse House’s media networks booked nearly as much revenue as Disney’s parks and resorts and film studio units combined. Disneyland Shanghai finally opened its gates after years of anticipation, and the Imagineering unit has already revealed glimpses at what park-goers can expect at the promised Star Wars lands coming to Disneyland in Southern California and Walt Disney World in Florida. 2016 was an especially monster year for Disney at the box office—distinguishing it from much of Hollywood—as the movie studio continues to close ranks around its core franchises, such as Pixar and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Disney’s $4 billion bet on Lucasfilm continues to be the steal of the century as the first standalone Star Wars film, Rogue One, was one of the top-performing hits of the year even with a mid-December release date. Don’t expect the magic to fade away anytime soon. CEO Bob Iger, whose contract was supposed to expire in 2018, has promised to stay around through at least July 2019.

CEO

Robert A. Iger

CEO Title

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Sector

Media

Industry

Entertainment

HQ Location

Burbank, CA

Website

www.disney.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

23

Employees

195,000

Figures are for fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2016.Profile provided by S&P Global.
Disney is also featured in these fortune lists

#5

World’s Most Admired Companies

#164

Global 500

Disney: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$55,6326.0%
Profits ($M)$9,391.012.0%
Assets ($M)$92,033
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$43,265
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$179,298
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues16.9%
Profits as % of Assets10.2%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity21.7%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)5.73
EPS % Change (from 2015)16.9%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)17.9%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)13.3%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)0.6%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)24.4%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)13.4%
News about Disney

Activision Blizzard Aims for the Big Leagues

The maker of hit videogames thinks the "Overwatch" e-sports league could be the key to its future.

Read More →
Meat Packer Suing ABC Says 'Pink Slime' Story Nearly Killed the Company

The $5.7 billion lawsuit pitting big agriculture against big media.

Read More →
Apple, Amazon, and Facebook Join Campaign Supporting Paris Climate Agreement

Business leaders and lawmakers will work together to reduce carbon emissions.

Read More →
ABC's 'Pink Slime' Defamation Trial Opens Monday

It is a first major court challenge against a media firm since “fake news” became a political issue.

Read More →
Fewer People Went to Disney Theme Parks in the U.S. Last Year

Attendance was down in U.S. Disney parks last year, according to a new report

Read More →
