CEO
Charles W. Ergen
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Telecommunications
Industry
Telecommunications
HQ Location
Englewood, CO
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
16
Employees
16,000
News about DISH Network
Cheddar Is Coming to Cable TV in Deal With Fusion
The streaming financial news network for millennials will now air on Fusion TV.
AT&T's DirecTV Now Sees Slower Subscriber Growth
Carrier says it intentionally pulled back on marketing.
Amazon's Alexa Can Now Help Dish Network Viewers Change Channels
Customers can ask Alexa to change the channel.
Why Amazon's Probably Not Going To Blow Up Wireless Next
Mobile market looks a lot less appealing than it used to.
Comcast Is Getting Close to Offering Internet TV Service
New service won't require cable television subscription.
