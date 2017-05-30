Owens-Illinois produces glass packages for the beverage, food, and pharmaceutical industries.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
David M. Zaslav
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Media
Industry
Entertainment
HQ Location
Silver Spring, Md.
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
5
Employees
7,000
Acquired Scripps Networks Interactive (2017 rank: 655) and changed name from Discovery Communications, March 6, 2018.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Discovery
Discovery and Google Are About to Take You Around the World in Virtual Reality
TRVLR show will have 38 immersive episodes.
Read More →
How Facebook Watch Is Trying to Lure Eyeballs Away From YouTube
Facebook is also testing how ads work within shows.
Read More →
Discovery Buying Scripps Networks in $14.6 Billion Deal
The transaction is valued at $90 per share
Read More →
Networks Using Streaming to Bring Young Viewers Back to TV
Will the unusual step of streaming full episodes online stem the tide of slipping ratings?
Read More →
The 10 Highest-Paid CEOs
With a little help from the 'Trump Bump'
Read More →