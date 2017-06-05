Discovery Communications

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
David M. Zaslav
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Media
Industry
Entertainment
HQ Location
Silver Spring, MD
Years on Fortune 500 List
4
Employees
7,000
Profile provided by S&P Global.
