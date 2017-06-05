Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
David W. Nelms
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Financials
Industry
Commercial Banks
HQ Location
Riverwoods, IL
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
9
Employees
15,549
Profile provided by S&P Global.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Discover Financial Services
How to Invest in the Credit Card Boom
Stronger consumer spending means big profits, especially for these two companies.
Read More →
Why Rising Credit Card Defaults Could Be Good for the Economy
Rising defaults are not as much of a downer as they seem.
Read More →
NRF Wants FTC to Investigate Credit Card Giants Over Antitrust Worries
The advocacy group says card companies use their market power to "unfairly leverage their brands"
Read More →