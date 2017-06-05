Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
William T. Dillard II
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Retailing
Industry
General Merchandisers
HQ Location
Little Rock, AR
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
30,800
Figures are for fiscal year ended Jan. 31, 2017.Profile provided by S&P Global.
