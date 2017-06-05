Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Andreas W. Mattes
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Technology
Industry
Computers, Office Equipment
HQ Location
North Canton, OH
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
25,000
Changed name from Diebold, Aug. 15, 2016.Includes revenues from discontinued operations. Profile provided by S&P Global.
News about Diebold Nixdorf
