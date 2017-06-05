Dick’s Sporting Goods

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Edward W. Stack
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Retailing
Industry
Specialty Retailers: Other
HQ Location
Coraopolis, PA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
8
Employees
27,550
Figures are for fiscal year ended Jan. 31, 2017.Profile provided by S&P Global.
