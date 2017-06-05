Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
David A. Hager
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Energy
Industry
Mining, Crude-Oil Production
HQ Location
Oklahoma City, OK
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
16
Employees
3,545
News about Devon Energy
Trump Advisors Aim to Privatize Untapped Oil Reserves on Native American Reservations
But would have to be done with an eye toward protecting sovereignty.
Here Are Contenders for Key Jobs in the Trump Administration
Senators, CEOs, venture capitalists, and more.
Losing $10 Billion Didn't Keep These Companies Off the Fortune 500
Oil and gas firms Apache, Chesapeake and Devon had the biggest losses in 2015.
The Oil Export Ban's Death Won't Raise Gas Prices—For Now
But it will certainly make oil companies richer.
