Delta’s Ed Bastian has just celebrated his first anniversary as CEO and in a short time has established a warmer, less in-your-face leadership style than his predecessor, the legendary Richard Anderson. Where Anderson had punctuated the company’s outstanding performance metrics with sharp elbows thrown at competitors, bureaucrats, and regulators alike, Bastian has chosen a more moderate path. He has impressed employees with his personal touches, like two public apologies after a massive IT meltdown last summer and weather-related service disruptions grounded thousands of flights over a nightmarish five days this spring. One immediate benefit to Bastian’s approach is an expanded presence in key Asian markets. He successfully mended fences with Korean Air, smoothing a longstanding rift over revenue share and pricing as members of the SkyTeam Alliance. In the new relationship, the two airlines can begin selling each other’s tickets for certain flights, and in June, Delta launches a new non-stop flight from Atlanta to Seoul. The company cited fuel prices for its most recent revenue dip—for the quarter ending in March it reported $847 million, a $713 million decrease from the March 2016 quarter. Still, the bumps may be behind it. Delta’s passenger unit revenue for May increased 3.5% year over year.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Edward H. Bastian
CEO Title
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Transportation
Industry
Airlines
HQ Location
Atlanta, GA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
83,756
#239
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Delta Air Lines
The airlines are testing the technology in an effort to increase security and speed up the boarding
Squeezed by Western sanctions, Russia is trying to rejuvenate domestic industrial production
No timeline has been set.
Homeland Security chief thinks that an expanded ban on larger electronics is necessary.
Trump administration is considering the move.