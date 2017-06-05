Dell Technologies

Dell returns to the Fortune 500 bigger than ever before, thanks to its landmark $67 billion merger with data storage leader EMC, one of the largest deals in technology industry history. The deal came just two years after CEO Michael Dell and Silver Lake Partners took his namesake private in the largest leveraged buyout since the Great Recession. The combined company of 140,000 people is saddled with an enormous amount of debt—nearly $57 billion—and faces the formidable challenge of finding growth in industries largely in decline as its business customers move to the cloud. Dell believes it can sell computing systems to the giants powering the cloud—Amazon and Microsoft among them—but it must first beat rival Hewlett Packard Enterprise to the punch.
CEO
Michael S. Dell
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Technology
Industry
Computers, Office Equipment
HQ Location
Round Rock, TX
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
20
Employees
138,000