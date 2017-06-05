Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Samuel R. Allen
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Industrials
Industry
Construction and Farm Machinery
HQ Location
Moline, IL
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
56,767
Figures are for fiscal year ended Oct. 31, 2016.Profile provided by S&P Global.
