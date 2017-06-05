HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

John A. Purdy

351

Dean Foods

DF
 

CEO

Ralph P. Scozzafava

CEO Title

Chief Executive Officer & Director

Sector

Food, Beverages & Tobacco

Industry

Food Consumer Products

HQ Location

Dallas, TX

Website

www.deanfoods.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

19

Employees

17,000

Profile provided by S&P Global.
Dean Foods: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$7,710-5.1%
Profits ($M)$119.9
Assets ($M)$2,606
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$610.6
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$1,786
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues1.6%
Profits as % of Assets4.6%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity19.6%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)1.31
EPS % Change (from 2015)-
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)-
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)-8.6%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)29.5%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)16.5%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)-1.9%
News about Dean Foods

Why the Danone Sale Puts Stonyfield at Risk

Big changes are fermenting in the yogurt world.

Read More →
Grocery Stores Are Getting Rid of ‘Sell By’ Dates on Food

Instead, they're encouraged to use the terms "BEST If Used By" and "USE By."

Read More →
Here's How Golf Star Phil Mickelson Got Caught in an Insider Trading Case

He owed a gambling debt to a well-known professional sports gambler, who gave him this tip...

Read More →
Phil Mickelson Is Being Accused of Profiting From an Insider Stock Tip

As part of a government investigation

Read More →
Dean Foods Places Bet On Ice Cream With Friendly's Deal

Milk producer paying $155 million for the brand's assets.

Read More →
