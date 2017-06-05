Dean Foods

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Ralph P. Scozzafava
CEO Title
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Food, Beverages & Tobacco
Industry
Food Consumer Products
HQ Location
Dallas, TX
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
19
Employees
17,000
