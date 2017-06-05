Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Kent J. Thiry
CEO Title
Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Health Care
Industry
Health Care: Medical Facilities
HQ Location
Denver, CO
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
11
Employees
70,300
Changed name from DaVita HealthCare Partners, Sept. 1, 2016.Profile provided by S&P Global.
DaVita is also featured in these fortune lists
SPONSOR CENTER
News about DaVita
Warren Buffett's Stocks Made $16 Billion Since the Last Berkshire Hathaway Meeting
The Oracle of Omaha's latest stock picks have done very, very well.
Read More →
This Big Pharma Chief Was Just Named the World's 'Best-Performing' CEO—Again
A number of other health care execs earned high marks, too.
Read More →
Buffett underperformed the S&P last year
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway raised its per-share book value 14.4% in 2012, less than the S&P 500's 16% total return. But the marker Buffett dismisses -- earnings per share -- rose 44%.
Read More →
Meet Ted Weschler: Buffett auction winner, Berkshire's new hire
The newest addition to the Berkshire Hathaway investing team came to Warren Buffett's attention in a surprising way.
Read More →