The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of Davita Healthcare

181

DaVita

DVA
 

CEO

Kent J. Thiry

CEO Title

Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Sector

Health Care

Industry

Health Care: Medical Facilities

HQ Location

Denver, CO

Website

www.davita.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

11

Employees

70,300

Changed name from DaVita HealthCare Partners, Sept. 1, 2016.Profile provided by S&P Global.
DaVita is also featured in these fortune lists

World’s Most Admired Companies

DaVita: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$15,1976.9%
Profits ($M)$879.9226.2%
Assets ($M)$18,741
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$4,648
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$13,227
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues5.8%
Profits as % of Assets4.7%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity18.9%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)4.29
EPS % Change (from 2015)243.2%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)11.6%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)12.1%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)-7.9%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)11.1%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)8.5%
