Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Daniel Acker—Bloomberg via Getty Images

385

Darden Restaurants

DRI
 

CEO

Eugene I. Lee Jr.

CEO Title

President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Sector

Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure

Industry

Food Services

HQ Location

Orlando, FL

Website

www.darden.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

21

Employees

150,942

Figures are for fiscal year ended May 31, 2016.Profile provided by S&P Global.
Darden Restaurants: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$6,934-3.2%
Profits ($M)$375.0-47.1%
Assets ($M)$4,583
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$1,952
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$10,389
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues5.4%
Profits as % of Assets8.2%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity19.2%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)2.90
EPS % Change (from 2015)-47.0%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)-3.1%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)3.0%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)18.1%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)16.8%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)10.8%
News about Darden Restaurants

Krispy Kreme's Owner Has Agreed to Buy Panera Bread

JAB Holdings also controls Peet's Coffee...and Jimmy Choo.

Read More →
Panera Shares Are Jumping on a Report That It's Considering a Sale

The high-flying stock hit a new all-time high

Read More →
This Lower Calorie Option Is Now Olive Garden's Most Popular Dish

Replacing the 1,440 calorie chicken Alfredo.

Read More →
Olive Garden's Owner Is Making a $780 Million Bet on This From-Scratch Restaurant Chain

Adding a casual dining chain with 165 locations across 28 states.

Read More →
Activist Investor Forces Bob Evans to Split Company

Private-equity firm to buy restaurants for $565 million.

Read More →
