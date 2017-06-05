Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Eugene I. Lee Jr.
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Industry
Food Services
HQ Location
Orlando, FL
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
21
Employees
150,942
Figures are for fiscal year ended May 31, 2016.Profile provided by S&P Global.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Darden Restaurants
Krispy Kreme's Owner Has Agreed to Buy Panera Bread
JAB Holdings also controls Peet's Coffee...and Jimmy Choo.
Read More →
Panera Shares Are Jumping on a Report That It's Considering a Sale
The high-flying stock hit a new all-time high
Read More →
This Lower Calorie Option Is Now Olive Garden's Most Popular Dish
Replacing the 1,440 calorie chicken Alfredo.
Read More →
Olive Garden's Owner Is Making a $780 Million Bet on This From-Scratch Restaurant Chain
Adding a casual dining chain with 165 locations across 28 states.
Read More →
Activist Investor Forces Bob Evans to Split Company
Private-equity firm to buy restaurants for $565 million.
Read More →