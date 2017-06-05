Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
David V. Auld
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Engineering & Construction
Industry
Homebuilders
HQ Location
Fort Worth, TX
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
15
Employees
6,976
Figures are for fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2016.Profile provided by S&P Global.
D.R. Horton is also featured in these fortune lists
SPONSOR CENTER
News about D.R. Horton
U.S. Real Estate 25% to 60% Overvalued: Analyst
Will another housing bubble bring down the U.S. economy?
Read More →
Oil Glut and Valeant Talks With Investors--5 Things To Know Today
Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Read More →
Buying into a housing comeback
Stocks of homebuilding companies have taken off - but they still have room to run.
Read More →