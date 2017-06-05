CUNA Mutual Group

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Robert N. Trunzo
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Financials
Industry
Insurance: Life, Health (Stock)
HQ Location
Madison, WI
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
3,500
A mutual company, not a stock company. It is grouped with stock companies because it reports according to Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.Includes revenues from discontinued operations. Profile provided by S&P Global.