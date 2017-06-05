Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
N. Thomas Linebarger
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Industrials
Industry
Industrial Machinery
HQ Location
Columbus, IN
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
55,400
