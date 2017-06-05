Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Timothy J. Donahue
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Materials
Industry
Packaging, Containers
HQ Location
Philadelphia, PA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
23,992
Profile provided by S&P Global.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Crown Holdings
These companies have made every Fortune 500 list for 61 years
The 57 companies that have made the Fortune 500 every year since the Eisenhower era.
Read More →