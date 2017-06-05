Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Sandra B. Cochran
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Industry
Food Services
HQ Location
Lebanon, TN
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
73,000
Figures are for fiscal year ended July 31, 2016.Profile provided by S&P Global.
