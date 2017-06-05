Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Camillo Pane
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Household Products
Industry
Household and Personal Products
HQ Location
New York, NY
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
10,060
Figures are for fiscal year ended June 30, 2016.Profile provided by S&P Global.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Coty
Coty Just Signed a Deal to Grow Burberry's Beauty Business
The deal is likely to bring in over $200 million to the division
Read More →
CoverGirl's First-Ever Male Model Is Genius Gen Z Marketing
More marketers may soon be following suit.
Read More →
Revlon Comes to the Rescue of Elizabeth Arden in $870M Deal
Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber couldn't turn around the cosmetics brands.
Read More →
These 3 Companies Sell to Women—But Have None on Their Executive Teams
According to a new online gender equality index.
Read More →