The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Luke Sharrett — Bloomberg via Getty Images

408

Constellation Brands

STZ
 

CEO

Robert S. Sands

CEO Title

President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Sector

Food, Beverages & Tobacco

Industry

Beverages

HQ Location

Victor, NY

Website

www.cbrands.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

5

Employees

9,000

Figures are for fiscal year ended Feb. 29, 2016.Excise taxes have been deducted. Profile provided by S&P Global.
Constellation Brands is also featured in these fortune lists

World’s Most Admired Companies

#36

100 Fastest-Growing Companies

Constellation Brands: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$6,5488.6%
Profits ($M)$1,054.925.7%
Assets ($M)$16,965
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$6,559.6
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$31,775
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues16.1%
Profits as % of Assets6.2%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity16.1%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)-
EPS % Change (from 2015)-
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)-
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)-
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)8.7%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)49.8%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)18.3%
News about Constellation Brands

Donald Trump's Mexico Tax Talk Hits Chipotle and Corona Beer Stocks

Chipotle gets 20 million pounds of avocados "exclusively from Mexico" for guacamole.

Read More →
Marijuana and Labor Shortages Are Giving the Wine Industry a Headache

President Donald Trump's rhetoric could make matters worse.

Read More →
Here are the 14 Companies Returning to the Fortune 500

Big Lots, Hertz, and beer and wine maker Constellation Brands are back in the big leagues.

Read More →
Fed Minutes, Wisconsin Primaries, and Baseball—5 Things to Watch for the Week Ahead

Here's what to know for the week ahead.

Read More →
Why Mexican Beers Continue to Outperform the Industry

Corona, Tecate, and other Mexican-made beers are strong sellers.

Read More →
