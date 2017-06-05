Constellation Brands

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Robert S. Sands
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Food, Beverages & Tobacco
Industry
Beverages
HQ Location
Victor, NY
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
5
Employees
9,000
Figures are for fiscal year ended Feb. 29, 2016.Excise taxes have been deducted. Profile provided by S&P Global.
