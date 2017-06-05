Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
John McAvoy
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Energy
Industry
Utilities: Gas and Electric
HQ Location
New York, NY
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
14,960
News about Consolidated Edison
How New York's Con Ed prepared for Blizzard 2015
The utility is ready for power outages. But's it's not going to the lengths it did for Superstorm Sandy.
How Con Ed turned New York City's lights back on
Hurricane Sandy took out four of the utility's power plants, and cut power to the company's headquarters. The untold story of how Con Ed recovered from the super storm.
