HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

also on other fortune lists

company facts

f500 stats

Fortune 500

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Luke Sharrett — Bloomberg via Getty Images

115

ConocoPhillips

COP
 

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

CEO

Ryan M. Lance

CEO Title

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Sector

Energy

Industry

Mining, Crude-Oil Production

HQ Location

Houston, TX

Website

www.conocophillips.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

23

Employees

13,300

Profile provided by S&P Global.
ConocoPhillips is also featured in these fortune lists

#339

Global 500

ConocoPhillips: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$24,360-21.3%
Profits ($M)$-3,615.0
Assets ($M)$89,772
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$34,974
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$61,692
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues-14.8%
Profits as % of Assets-4.0%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity-10.3%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)-2.91
EPS % Change (from 2015)-
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)-
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)-
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)10.0%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)1.8%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)2.7%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about ConocoPhillips

Obama Bans New Oil and Gas Drilling Off Alaska and Part of the Atlantic Coast

In 2015, just 0.1% of U.S. federal offshore crude production came from the Arctic.

Read More →
What the OPEC Production Cut Will Really Mean for Oil Prices

Hints in the fine print of the deal.

Read More →
U.S. Shale Firms Go Back to Work After Donald Trump's Victory

Trump is expected to bring in oil and gas drilling advocates.

Read More →
Exxon, ConocoPhillips Top List of Methane Polluters

This is how much methane pollution that eleven oil and gas companies emit annually.

Read More →
Institutional Investors Are Leading the Fight for More Diverse Corporate Boards

Without diverse directors, boards will not have the skills to help their companies compete.

Read More →
114
116
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.