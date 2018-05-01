Conduent, a technology-led business process services company headquartered in New Jersey, works with businesses and government entities in the U.S. and abroad. It was spun off from Xerox in 2017.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Ashok Vemuri
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Business Services
Industry
Diversified Outsourcing Services
HQ Location
Florham Park, N.J.
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
1
Employees
90,000
Spun off from Xerox (2017 rank: 291), Dec. 31, 2016.