The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Roberto Machado Noa – LightRocket via Getty Images

197

Conagra Brands

CAG
 

CEO

Sean M. Connolly

CEO Title

President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Sector

Food, Beverages & Tobacco

Industry

Food Consumer Products

HQ Location

Chicago, IL

Website

www.conagrabrands.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

23

Employees

20,900

Figures are for fiscal year ended May 31, 2016., Changed name from Conagra Foods, Nov. 10, 2016.Includes revenues from discontinued operations. Profile provided by S&P Global.
Conagra Brands: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$14,134-10.8%
Profits ($M)$-677.0
Assets ($M)$13,391
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$3,713.6
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$17,557
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues-4.8%
Profits as % of Assets-5.1%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity-18.2%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)-1.56
EPS % Change (from 2015)-
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)-
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)-
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)25.7%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)17.8%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)10.3%
News about Conagra Brands

The Maker of Hellmann's Mayonnaise Has Bought a Fancier Upstart

Sir Kensington's makes GMO-free condiments.

Read More →
Why Conagra Is Buying Duke's Meat Snacks

Deal is a bet on premium-priced proteins.

Read More →
Big Food's Next Course Could Be Big Mergers

The nation’s largest foodmakers are getting set to gobble each other up.

Read More →
This Is Walmart's New Plan to Squeeze Prices in the Face of Discount Chains

In a bid to close a pricing gap with German-based discount grocery chain Aldi and other U.S. rivals.

Read More →
Whippocalypse? Here's Why You Can't Find Ready-Made Whipped Cream This Holiday Season

It's all about the nitrous oxide supply chain.

Read More →
