Conagra Brands

CEO
Sean M. Connolly
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Food, Beverages & Tobacco
Industry
Food Consumer Products
HQ Location
Chicago, IL
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
20,900
Figures are for fiscal year ended May 31, 2016., Changed name from Conagra Foods, Nov. 10, 2016.Includes revenues from discontinued operations. Profile provided by S&P Global.
