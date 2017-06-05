Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
J. Michael Lawrie
CEO Title
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Technology
Industry
Information Technology Services
HQ Location
Tysons, VA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
59,000
Figures are for fiscal year ended March 31, 2016., Reverse merger with Everett SpinCo, Inc. to form DXC Technology, April 3, 2017. Everett was the legal acquirer and Computer Sciences was the accounting acquirer. Spun off CSRA (2016 Rank: 570), Nov. 27, 2015.Profile provided by S&P Global.