Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of Community Health Systems

130

Community Health Systems

CYH
 

CEO

Wayne T. Smith

CEO Title

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Sector

Health Care

Industry

Health Care: Medical Facilities

HQ Location

Franklin, TN

Website

www.chs.net

Years on Fortune 500 List

11

Employees

108,000

Includes revenues from discontinued operations. Profile provided by S&P Global.
Community Health Systems is also featured in these fortune lists

#475

Global 500

Community Health Systems: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$21,374-5.8%
Profits ($M)$-1,721.0-1.0%
Assets ($M)$21,944
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$1,615
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$1,010
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues-8.1%
Profits as % of Assets-7.8%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity-106.6%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)-15.54
EPS % Change (from 2015)-1,234.3%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)-
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)-
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)-74.4%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)-17.1%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)-15.4%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Community Health Systems

These Stocks Have Already Decided If Trumpcare Will Pass

And they're having their worst week since the election

Read More →
These Are The Fortune 500's Worst-Performing Stocks

They all lost more than two-thirds of their value over the past 12 months.

Read More →
Here Are the Stocks to Buy If Hillary Clinton Becomes President

Here are the three winners.

Read More →
Exclusive: Highland Capital co-founders to step back

Veteran venture capitalists turning over the reins.

Read More →
When companies ignore the risks under their noses

More companies are building elaborate risk management plans, but they are failing to heed warnings from their own employees and shareholders. Directors at Community Health Systems just might pay for it with their board seats.

Read More →
129
131
