Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Ralph W. Babb Jr.
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Financials
Industry
Commercial Banks
HQ Location
Dallas, TX
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
7,904
Profile provided by S&P Global.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Comerica
U.S. Banks Want to Cut Branches But Customers Keep Coming
The thesis that e-banking would make branches "dinosaurs" is "overstated," says FDIC chief economist
Read More →
The indicator car makers should be ecstatic about
Forget the unemployment rate or household debt. Forecasters look to a much more important figure that tells them when they are going to sell more vehicles.
Read More →