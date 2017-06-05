The cord-cutting trend doesn’t appear to be hurting Comcast, at least not yet. In 2016 the cable giant managed to increase revenue by 8% in 2016, improve operating cash flow by 7%, and add 858,000 customers—an uptick of 29%—to its classic cable business. But “video” is the word on the lips of the company’s leadership as it puts the finishing touches on a second skyscraper in Philadelphia, designed to house the engineers and software developers it believes will be a growth engine for the company. Meanwhile NBCUniversal seems to be thriving under its corporate parent, with operating cash flow that has more than doubled since it announced the deal. 2016 marked a strong year for NBCU’s various TV and movie franchises and the continued integration of DreamWorks Animation studio, which it acquired in 2015. Comcast was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Philadelphia.
CEO
Brian L. Roberts
CEO Title
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Telecommunications
Industry
Telecommunications
HQ Location
Philadelphia, PA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
22
Employees
159,000
#96
