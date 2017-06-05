Colgate-Palmolive

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Ian M. Cook
CEO Title
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Household Products
Industry
Household and Personal Products
HQ Location
New York, NY
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
36,700
Profile provided by S&P Global.
