While Coca-Cola’s total revenue dipped 6% last year due to the stronger U.S. dollar, the soda maker is actually performing strongly in the flagship North America market as it pivots away from the sliding soda industry to concentrate more on brands like bottled water Smartwater, flavored water Vitaminwater, and dairy brand Fairlife. Observers say the leadership changes recently enacted by new CEO James Quincey imply a greater focus on more innovation. Expect bigger bets on juices, energy drinks, and plant-based/dairy offerings as Coke aims to remake itself to align with the healthier options consumers are gulping.
CEO
James B. Quincey
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Food, Beverages & Tobacco
Industry
Beverages
HQ Location
Atlanta, GA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
100,300
