HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

also on other fortune lists

company facts

f500 stats

Fortune 500

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Frank Bienewald — LightRocket via Getty Images

64

Coca-Cola

KO
 

While Coca-Cola’s total revenue dipped 6% last year due to the stronger U.S. dollar, the soda maker is actually performing strongly in the flagship North America market as it pivots away from the sliding soda industry to concentrate more on brands like bottled water Smartwater, flavored water Vitaminwater, and dairy brand Fairlife. Observers say the leadership changes recently enacted by new CEO James Quincey imply a greater focus on more innovation. Expect bigger bets on juices, energy drinks, and plant-based/dairy offerings as Coke aims to remake itself to align with the healthier options consumers are gulping.

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

CEO

James B. Quincey

CEO Title

President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Sector

Food, Beverages & Tobacco

Industry

Beverages

HQ Location

Atlanta, GA

Website

www.coca-colacompany.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

23

Employees

100,300

Profile provided by S&P Global.
Coca-Cola is also featured in these fortune lists

#16

World’s Most Admired Companies

#206

Global 500

#11

Change the World

Coca-Cola: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$41,863-5.5%
Profits ($M)$6,527.0-11.2%
Assets ($M)$87,270
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$23,062
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$182,153
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues15.6%
Profits as % of Assets7.5%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity28.3%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)1.49
EPS % Change (from 2015)-10.8%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)-4.2%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)3.3%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)-0.4%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)6.6%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)8.7%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Coca-Cola

Oreo O's Cereal Is Returning After A 10-Year Absence

Oreo O's is back on grocery shelves this month.

Read More →
The 5 Best Stocks and ETFs to Buy in China and India Now

Plus, how to buy Alibaba stock at a discount.

Read More →
Pepsi Fire Mixes Cinnamon And Snapchat

The choice of a lit generation.

Read More →
Anheuser-Busch InBev Is Investing $2 Billion In American Breweries

Capital spending plans show how the big brewer is thinking about the future.

Read More →
DanoneWave's Secret To Making Foods Healthier: Stealth

Food giant has reduced fat, sugar levels across the company's portfolio.

Read More →
63
65
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.