The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

701

Coca-Cola Bottling

COKE
 

CEO

J. Frank Harrison III

CEO Title

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Sector

Food, Beverages & Tobacco

Industry

Beverages

HQ Location

Charlotte, NC

Website

www.cokeconsolidated.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

-

Employees

12,250

Profile provided by S&P Global.
Coca-Cola Bottling is also featured in these fortune lists

World’s Most Admired Companies

Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$3,15636.9%
Profits ($M)$50.1-15.0%
Assets ($M)$2,450
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$277.1
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$1,923
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues1.6%
Profits as % of Assets2.0%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity18.1%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)5.36
EPS % Change (from 2015)-15.3%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)11.6%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)7.7%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)-1.4%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)26.5%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)11.8%
News about Coca-Cola Bottling

Open Source Windows May Not Be that Big a Long Shot After All

How far is Microsoft willing to go on this open-source charm offensive?

Read More →
Hot Tech Startup Palantir Is Said To Be Having Problems

News report said the company was having trouble retaining customers and employees.

Read More →
Millions of Diet Coke Bottles Are Getting Some Love From HP

Millions of multi-colored bottles are hitting shelves soon.

Read More →
America is ordering fewer drinks at restaurants

"Like a Coke with that?" More Americans are saying no.

Read More →
How Facebook, Coke and FCB are tackling unconscious bias

Execs from the three companies talk to Fortune’s Pattie Sellers about their distinct approaches to the problem at the 4As Talent@2030 conference.

Read More →
