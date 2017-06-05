Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Victor Luis
CEO Title
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Apparel
Industry
Apparel
HQ Location
New York, NY
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
13,850
Figures are for fiscal year ended June 30, 2016.Profile provided by S&P Global.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Coach
Luxury Retailers Are Finally Getting a Break
The luxury goods market is getting close to the $300 billion mark.
Read More →
Coach Thinks Outside the Bag
Bold new designs and an acquisition-minded CEO are helping Coach make a remarkable recovery.
Read More →
Coach Buying Kate Spade in $2.4 Billion Deal
The handbag wars are heating up.
Read More →