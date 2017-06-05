Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Benno O. Dorer
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Household Products
Industry
Household and Personal Products
HQ Location
Oakland, CA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
18
Employees
8,000
Figures are for fiscal year ended June 30, 2016.Profile provided by S&P Global.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Clorox
Big Food Makers Lament Slow Start To 2017
Delayed tax returns pressured consumer spending.
Read More →
Honest Co. Replaces CEO with Clorox Veteran
Clorox COO Nick Vlahos succeeds co-founder Brian Lee.
Read More →
Walmart Is Pushing Its Suppliers to Drop 8 Controversial Chemicals
Affecting some 90,000 items
Read More →
Amazon Is Adding More Brands to Its Dash Ordering Buttons
But how many will customers use in their homes?
Read More →
Coke Has Suspended All Production in Venezuela
As the nation's economy teeters on the brink
Read More →