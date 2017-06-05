Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Kirill Tatarinov
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Technology
Industry
Computer Software
HQ Location
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
9,600
News about Citrix Systems
Here's How Samsung Hopes to Beat Apple's iPhone With Business Users
The goal is to bridge corporate-consumer gap.
Networking Software Maker Citrix Said to Seek Buyers
Goldman Sachs will help it consider alternatives, sources say.
At Last: MuleSoft Files IPO Documents
Software firm specializes in integrating diverse business applications.
LogMeIn's Co-Founder Michael Simon Joins Board of Marketing Software Startup
SessionM's tech enables real-time interactions.
Citrix Just Acquired Popular App Management Company Unidesk
It's incorporating the tech into its own products, and selling the software as a standalone product.
