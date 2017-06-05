Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Bruce W. Van Saun
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Financials
Industry
Commercial Banks
HQ Location
Providence, RI
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
2
Employees
17,600
Profile provided by S&P Global.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Citizens Financial Group
This Messaging App Is Helping Cox and Citizens Bank Reinvent Customer Service
Private, proactive, and personal communications.
Read More →
U.S. Banks Want to Cut Branches But Customers Keep Coming
The thesis that e-banking would make branches "dinosaurs" is "overstated," says FDIC chief economist
Read More →
First Hawaiian Bank Raises $485 Million in IPO
It's the largest bank IPO in the United States since September 2014.
Read More →
Here Are the 15 New Companies Joining the Fortune 500
PayPal, Burlington Stores, and Citizens Bank are now among the biggest in business.
Read More →
Citizens Financial Group IPO falls flat
U.S.'s biggest bank IPO in a decade couldn't excite investors.
Read More →