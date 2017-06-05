Cisco Systems

HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Networking giant Cisco is plowing ahead under the management of CEO Chuck Robbins, a man whom longtime Cisco CEO and Silicon Valley luminary John Chambers once called an “execution machine.” The technology landscape is in the midst of a major shift as more businesses spend more money on cloud services from companies like Amazon and Microsoft than on datacenter hardware, the kind that has historically been Cisco’s specialty. As the company forges ahead, retooling its business for the cloud era, it has been simultaneously cutting costs while gobbling up upstarts. In the two years that Robbins has been in charge, Cisco has made about 20 acquisitions, including snatching up AppDynamics, an application analytics firm, for $3.7 billion just before the company was set to list on a stock exchange, and Viptela, a leader in software-defined networking, for $610 million in May. Expect to see more acquisitions as Cisco continues its transformation from a hardware-first company to one with software at its core.

CEO

Charles H. Robbins

CEO Title

Chief Executive Officer & Director

Sector

Technology

Industry

Network and Other Communications Equipment

HQ Location

San Jose, CA

Website

www.cisco.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

21

Employees

73,700

Figures are for fiscal year ended July 31, 2016.
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$49,2470.2%
Profits ($M)$10,739.019.6%
Assets ($M)$121,652
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$63,586
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$169,266
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues21.8%
Profits as % of Assets8.8%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity16.9%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)2.11
EPS % Change (from 2015)20.6%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)12.5%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)9.0%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)15.3%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)14.1%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)2.6%
Cisco and IBM Team Up On Security

The giants are planning to add product integrations that connect their portfolios.

Read More →
Microsoft Just Built A Special Version of Windows For China

New software will satisfy the needs of the Chinese government.

Read More →
Here's Why Hewlett Packard Enterprise and LinkedIn Are Joining Forces

It involves data centers.

Read More →
AT&T Adds Security Apps For Networks

Pitch to customers is cost savings and flexibility.

Read More →
Exclusive: Nutanix and IBM Team Up on Data Center Hardware for Artificial Intelligence

And they're eyeing big retailers and financial services.

Read More →
