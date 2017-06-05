Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Steven J. Johnston
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Financials
Industry
Insurance: Property and Casualty (Stock)
HQ Location
Fairfield, OH
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
3
Employees
4,754
Profile provided by S&P Global.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Cincinnati Financial
Here are the 14 Companies Returning to the Fortune 500
Big Lots, Hertz, and beer and wine maker Constellation Brands are back in the big leagues.
Read More →