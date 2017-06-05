The proposed $54 billion mega-merger between health insurers Anthem and Cigna wasn’t long for this world (and the fallout from the failed deal will likely persist as the companies battle over breakup fees). All the same, Cigna reported a $39.7 billion revenue haul in 2016—a 5% boost over the previous year driven by its commercial and global supplemental health, life, and accident insurance businesses.
CEO
David M. Cordani
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Health Care
Industry
Health Care: Insurance and Managed Care
HQ Location
Bloomfield, CT
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
41,000
Cigna pledged to cut its customers' prescriptions for opioid treatments by 25 percent by 2019.