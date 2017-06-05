Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Gary B. Smith
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Technology
Industry
Network and Other Communications Equipment
HQ Location
Hanover, MD
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
5,555
Figures are for fiscal year ended Oct. 31, 2016.Profile provided by S&P Global.
