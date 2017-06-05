Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Matthew T. Farrell
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Household Products
Industry
Household and Personal Products
HQ Location
Ewing, NJ
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
4,500
News about Church & Dwight
The World's First Bluetooth-Enabled Pregnancy Test Is Now on Shelves
"When seeking answers to questions, millennial mothers turn to their smartphones."
Maya Rudolph's Next Role Is an 'Eco-Friendly' Detergent Spokeswoman
Actress and SNL alum is appearing in Seventh Generation ads.
Andy Warhol's Former Estate Sells for a Record $50 Million
It features six historic cottages.
Lessons from the kitty litter wars for incoming Clorox CEO Benno Dorer
"We just think the defining issue for the industry and for Clorox right now is how to grow, and how to grow profitably."
Secrets of the TV Pitchmen
So what can the OxiClean guys teach big business about selling in a recession?
