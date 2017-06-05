CHS is the largest farmer- and rancher-owned cooperative in the U.S. and provides the stuff farmers need to grow crops–fuel and farm supplies–and then buys growers’ harvests to either sell or process. In 2016 CHS saw its revenues drop 12% to $30.3 billion, the product of lower prices for the grain, fertilizer, and energy products that comprise the majority of its business. It’s keeping a tight fist on expenses and staffing as it invests in key areas, from a new coker at its refinery in Kansas to a replaced fuel pipeline that serves Minnesota and the Dakotas.
CEO
Jay D. Debertin
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Food, Beverages & Tobacco
Industry
Food Production
HQ Location
Inver Grove Heights, MN
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
18
Employees
12,157
#299