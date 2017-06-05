Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Shelley G. Broader
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Retailing
Industry
Specialty Retailers: Apparel
HQ Location
Fort Myers, FL
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
13,650
Figures are for fiscal year ended Jan. 31, 2017.Profile provided by S&P Global.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Chico’s FAS
Another Industry’s Stocks Are Soaring Thanks to Donald Trump
Trump's election has been like retail therapy.
Read More →
Marketing Gurus Dish on the Biggest Branding Mistakes They’ve Ever Made
Lessons in what not to do.
Read More →
Gap's Worst Days Might Finally Be Behind It
One Wall Street firm even expects big sales jumps this winter
Read More →
Women's Retailer Chico's Just Made a Surprising Move in Its Fight With an Activist Investor
It will adopt a shareholder friendly move in order to beat back activist attack.
Read More →