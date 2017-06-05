HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

also on other fortune lists

company facts

f500 stats

Fortune 500

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of Chevron

19

Chevron

CVX
 

The second-biggest oil and gas producer in the U.S. went into the 2014 oil crash in a weaker position than ExxonMobil and has been struggling more in its efforts to come to terms with the new low price environment. (Average annual crude oil hit a 10-year low in 2016.) Chevron’s restructuring costs drove it to a loss in the first quarter of 2016 and it has pared back its workforce, which now numbers about 55,000, in a broader effort to rein in spending. (In 2016 it reduced capital spending by 34% to $22.4 billion and reduced operating expenses by almost 10%.) On the bright side, major projects—including Gorgon in Australia, Chuandongbei in China, Bangka in Indonesia, and Alder in the U.K.—have all been completed. Chevron was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in San Ramon, Calif.

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

CEO

John S. Watson

CEO Title

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Sector

Energy

Industry

Petroleum Refining

HQ Location

San Ramon, CA

Website

www.chevron.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

23

Employees

55,200

Excise taxes have been deducted. Profile provided by S&P Global.
Chevron is also featured in these fortune lists

#31

Global 500

Chevron: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$107,567-18.0%
Profits ($M)$-497.0-110.8%
Assets ($M)$260,078
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$145,556
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$203,263
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues-0.5%
Profits as % of Assets-0.2%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity-0.3%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)-0.27
EPS % Change (from 2015)-111.0%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)-
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)-
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)36.4%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)6.0%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)8.6%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Chevron

How Trump Can Reduce Carbon Emissions Without the Paris Agreement

It would also help U.S. businesses.

Read More →
These Companies Pushed the Dow Past 21,000

Facts and figures about the Dow's recent record rise.

Read More →
The Dow's Remarkable Winning Streak Will Probably End Today

Ten days in a row of record highs, but an 11th looks unlikely.

Read More →
Rex Tillerson Has Up To Half A Billion Dollars Worth Of Assets

The disclosure comes amid scrutiny over potential conflicts of interest among Trump's cabinet.

Read More →
Obama Bans New Oil and Gas Drilling Off Alaska and Part of the Atlantic Coast

In 2015, just 0.1% of U.S. federal offshore crude production came from the Arctic.

Read More →
18
20
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.