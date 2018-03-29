HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

also on other fortune lists

company facts

f500 stats

Fortune 500

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Lindsey Janies—Bloomberg via Getty Images

489

Cheniere Energy

LNG
 

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the energy company is the leading producer of liquefied natural gas in the U.S.

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

CEO

Jack A. Fusco

CEO Title

President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Sector

Energy

Industry

Energy

HQ Location

Houston

Website

www.cheniere.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

1

Employees

1,230

Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$5,601336.5%
Profits ($M)$-393.0
Assets ($M)$27,906
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$-1,764
Market Value — as of March 29, 2018 ($M)$12,703
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues-7.0%
Profits as % of Assets-1.4%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity-
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)-1.68
EPS % Change (from 2016)-
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)-
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)-
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2017)30.0%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)23.4%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)5.1%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Cheniere Energy

Carl Icahn Increases Allergan Stake

He bought 3.4 million shares.

Read More →
Wall Street Won’t Give up on Its Energy Bets

The energy industry is suffering, but activist investors continue to double down on their bets.

Read More →
Pipeline Fights Send Oil Woes Downstream

Pipeline operators struggle as their clients run out of money.

Read More →
How companies like Bank of America are opening their doors to hedge fund activists

When boards allow their weaknesses to fester, they lay out the welcome mat for shareholders who want to shake things up.

Read More →
U.S. Manufacturing costs are almost as low as China’s, and that’s a very big deal

“Made in the U.S.A” is becoming more affordable. The reason? Fracking.

Read More →
488
490
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.