Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Mark P. Vergnano
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Chemicals
Industry
Chemicals
HQ Location
Wilmington, DE
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
1
Employees
7,000
Spun off from DuPont (2016 rank: 113), July 1, 2015.Profile provided by S&P Global.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Chemours
How DuPont Spinoff Chemours Came Back from the Brink
Chemours was dealt a weak hand by DuPont right from the start. Here's how it bounced back.
Read More →